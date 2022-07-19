Drone pilots will be trained at Swarnim Start Up and Innovation University, says Gujarat edu minister

Jitubhai Vaghani, state education minister, Gujarat stated that drone pilot training will be provided as a joint initiative of Swarnim Start Up and Innovation University and Kaushalya – The Skill University.

During the press conference, the minister mentioned “Drone pilots in Gujarat will be trained at Swarnim Start Up and Innovation University. Following Gujarat, the training will be given in 50 ITIs of the country. It is a matter of pride for us that the state of Gujarat is the first state in the country selected for this exceptional course.”

The qualification to join the course is anyone above 18 years and minimum 10 grade pass.

“We are always ready to contribute to the progress of the country. We are grateful to the state government for choosing our university to train drone pilots with the help of Kaushalya The Skill University among the youth of the country. We are honored to have the opportunity to impart the skills,” Adi Jain, vice president of Swarnim Start Up and Innovation University said.

In the past, Kaushalya – The Skill University had trained 60 drone faculty and awarded certificates. They had also designed a seven day course for training on how to use drones in e-commerce, medical, police, and agriculture.

Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University is a knowledge hub where disciplines like Technology, Design, Science, Business and Management, Health Science, Agriculture among other streams are taught with value enhancement through innovation, startup and entrepreneurship. Through education, research, and innovation, their vision is to drive up the spirit of entrepreneurship amongst students and help them tap into their creative minds to curate businessmen and businesswomen. By providing rigorous learning experiences, the institute contributes to the university’s outstanding retention, graduation, and career placement rates.

Furthermore, the institute aim to enable youngsters to think innovatively so that they can help in contributing to the betterment of the nation. The degree programs provided by Swarrnim are designed according to the modules based on core and elective units.

