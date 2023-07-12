Dreamtime Learning unveils community programme; aims to empower children's growth.

Dreamtime Learning Community (DTC) has introduced two after-school community courses known as “Game Changers” and “Mavericks.” These courses are specifically designed to challenge conventional norms while equipping children with the skills needed to thrive in an ever-evolving future. DTC aspires to collaborate with over 100 schools, joining forces to elevate learners through their comprehensive after-school enrichment programmes. The “Game Changers” course offers an interdisciplinary approach to teaching language and literature. It strives to create an immersive learning environment that empowers students to become exceptional communicators. Meanwhile, “Mavericks” focuses on unlocking the wonders of science, catering to students’ innate curiosity and nurturing a lifelong passion for knowledge. This weekend program is open to children aged five to ten and spans 55 sessions over a three-month period, according to an official release.

In addition to their local initiatives, DTC has plans to extend their programme across borders, reaching learners in South East Asia and the Middle East. By expanding their reach, DTC aims to provide opportunities to students in diverse regions. “Our programme will be a game changer for our students in building confidence, awareness and critical thinking skills. With this programme, we are confident in building self-leader quality in our young minds, inspiring new ideas, challenging established norms, and promoting innovation,” Lina Ashar, founder, Dreamtime Learning, said.

The programmes offered by DTC encompass a range of activities and hands-on learning opportunities. The main objective of the programme is to expand horizons and cultivate a sense of curiosity in young learners. Additionally, the programme aims to connect students with community resources, esteemed experts and mentors. These activities are carefully selected to complement the school’s core curriculum, ensuring a well-rounded and comprehensive educational journey for participants, the statement added.