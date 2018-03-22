Draft National Education Policy expected by month-end: Union minister Satya Pal Singh

Union minister Satya Pal Singh today said that the draft of the new National Education Policy is expected to be submitted to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) by March 31. (ANI)

Union minister Satya Pal Singh today said that the draft of the new National Education Policy is expected to be submitted to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) by March 31. Among other things, it will deal with the issue of place of mother tongue in education and continuation of three-language formula, he said. The five-member committee headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation head K Kasturirangan, tasked with preparing the draft, had not asked for any extension, and will submit it most probably by March 31, Singh said.

The minister of state for HRD was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme organised by the Central India Group of Education here. “The new education policy will be basically focusing on accessibility, equity, affordability, accountability and creating skilled manpower,” he said. To a question on preservation of mother tongue, a subject which was discussed at the Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha of the RSS here recently, Singh said the draft education policy will deal with the issue of introduction of mother tongue in primary education, and whether to continue the three-language formula of the Kothari commission.

The Sabha had resolved earlier this month that primary education should be given only in the child’s mother tongue or any other Indian language. On the HRD ministry’s announcement of grant of autonomy to 65 educational institutions, Singh said these institutions can now start new courses without the permission of the University Grant Commission, recruit foreign faculty and admit foreign students. Earlier, addressing the students, Singh informed that nearly one lakh students across the country will participate in ‘Smart India Hackathon’ on March 30. It will be a 36-hour non-stop program, to be held through tele-conference, he said.