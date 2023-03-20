Dr. B R Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence a success, says Kejriwal

This year, around 92,000 applications were received for admission at 37 Dr. B R Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence, which have been established to enable students in grades 9th to 12th to concentrate on their preferred academic areas. This indicates that the initiative has been successful, Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister, Delhi, said.

During the inauguration of a new branch of the school in Rohini Sector 18, Kejriwal stated that students in these institutions are prepared by placing a special emphasis on specific subjects starting from class 9th. “There are 37 such schools with 4,400 seats in Delhi as of now and we received around 92,000 applications for admission this year. Not even schools like DPS (Delhi Public School) and Modern School get these many applications in a year,” he said.

Delhi government schools are getting the finest facilities and even clearing competitive exams like JEE for engineering admission, Atishi, education minister, Delhi claimed. “Huge transformations have happened in Delhi’s Education department in the last eight years and now, thousands of students from Delhi government schools clear competitive exams like JEE and make it to the finest colleges of the country,” she said.

The BJP MLA from Rohini, Vijender Gupta, claimed that the AAP administration altered the name of the government school constructed by the BJP in Sector 18 and halted the enrollment of local children below 9th grade. “The original condition of the school should be restored so that children of local residents can get admission there,” Gupta said.