DPSRU launches two courses to provide specialised skills and job prospects to medical science students

The Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) has launched two new courses to provide specialised skills to medical science students and increase the job prospects for them, said a Delhi government statement on Monday.

The new courses at the Delhi government-run university are B.Sc. Biomedical Science and B.Sc. Nursing. The courses aim to offer super-specialisations in the third and fourth years of the course in fields such as diagnostics, radiology techniques.

According to Ramesh K Goyal, vice-chancellor, DPSRU the university will sign an MoU with Ambedkar Nagar Hospital, Dakshinpuri, and also some other hospitals in Delhi to provide hands-on experience to students. “University will ensure that each student gets required field exposure while doing their specialisation,” Goyal said. He also added that the courses will be a choice-based credit system with provision of multiple exits as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“There has been an increase in demand for healthcare manpower, specialised patient support services and management in post Covid situations. These courses will provide specialised skills to medical science students and will increase the job prospects for them. DPSRU will customise these courses as per the needs of the time and the syllabus will be dynamic,” Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister said.

With inputs from PTI.

