DPS Indirapuram engages in ‘Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam’ on third anniversary of NEP 2020.

Delhi Public School Indirapuram commemorated the 3rd anniversary of the National Education Policy 2020 by actively engaging in the ‘Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam.’ The event, orchestrated in collaboration with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, was convened by the Ministry of Education. It brought together prominent educational institutions from across the nation, creating a platform for participation and discussion, according to an official release.

10 teachers and 13 students from Delhi Public School Indirapuram took part in the plenary session and exhibition at Pragati Maidan, while the rest observed the event online. The session explored important education elements like active pedagogy, core capacity and life skill development, 21st-century skills, experiential learning, holistic progress tracking, fostering critical and higher-order thinking in students, and integrating vocational education, the release mentioned.

“Participating in the ‘Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam’ has been an absolute privilege for our school. It has provided our teachers and students with a unique platform to gain invaluable insights and inspiration. This event has stimulated our commitment to fostering a holistic education system and nurturing the leaders of tomorrow,” Priya John, principal, DPS Indirapuram, said.