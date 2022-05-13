DP World partners with Fiinovation’s to launch ‘PRAGATI’, a scholarship programme for girl child education

DP World has partnered with the not-for-profit arm of Innovative Financial Advisors private limited – Fiinovation for the implementation of Pragati, a girl child education scholarship programme, to be undertaken in Mundra, Gujarat.

Pragati’ aims to provide scholarships to 120 girls residing in the targeted region giving them an opportunity to further their education. The scholarship would cover education related expenses for every academic year till grade 12 which academic year 2022-23, 23-24 and 24-25.

“At DP World, we strongly believe everyone must have access to quality education. The prolonged school closure due to the pandemic has posed an additional deterrent to access and continuity of education for children. Through the Pragati scholarship programme we endeavour to encourage and inspire girls across our communities to continue their education, directly helping them and India to create better futures for all of us,” Rizwan Soomar, CEO and managing director, DP World Subcontinent said.

As part of the strategic partnership, Innovative Financial Advisors’ not-for-profit arm would monitor on ground project implementation while managing the community mobilisation and outreach with the help of its local community based non-profit partner, Saath Livelihood Services. Saath has been closely working to uplift underprivileged communities for many years.

The programme would focus on conducting awareness drives in the targeted regions to sensitise the local communities about the importance of girl child education. The project would also encapsulates within its objective, creation of a robust and supportive mentorship mechanism. This would be facilitated through creation of peer groups that will act as learning units and give the beneficiaries the opportunity to interact with each other.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has reversed some of the gains made towards ensuring universal access to primary education to all and has disproportionately affected girls’ education. This scholarship programme is a step taken in the right direction to avert the adverse effects of the pandemic,” Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO, Innovative Financial Advisors private limited said.

