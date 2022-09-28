Download UGC NET 2022 admit cards for phase 2 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check last minute tips, and other details here

UGC NET 2022 admit card, NET Exam Date: National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the exams for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase II on its website. The candidates who applied for the combined entrance exam can download their admit cards from the official website. The candidates have been advised to download UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase II Admit Card as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website. The link for admit cards will be disabled after September 29.

The apex testing agency has scheduled the exam on September 29. The candidates can check the exam date, time, venue on the mentioned card. The link to download the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase II admit cards are available at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official notice, those who opted commerce as subjects will be able to download their admit cards later as their after exam is scheduled to be held after September 30. Such candidates will find ‘zzzzz’ in the column of the name of the exam center in their admit cards.

In case, any candidate who faces difficulty while downloading the admit card, they can contact the NTA official through contact number 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

How and where to download UGC NET 2022 admit cards?

Visit the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the notification that reads Download Admit Card for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles)

It will redirect you to the login page.

Then, enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code and other details on the login page.

Download UGC NET Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

UGC NET 2022: Last minute tips for exam