TS ICET Result 2022| TS ICET Result Download Link| Telangana TS ICET results and answer keys download link| TS ICET 2022 Manabadi Results Link – Kakatiya University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is going to announce the TS ICET Result 2022 today. As per latest updates, the exam authority will release the results along with the answer keys today, 22 August 2022. All those candidates who are awaiting for TS ICET Result 2022 can download their results from the official website – icet.tsche.ac.in.

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test TS ICET was held on 27th and 28th July 2022 and the provisional answer keys for the same were released on 4 August 2022. Finally, the exam authority has completed the evaluation work and is all set to announce the TS ICET 2022 results. Candidates have been advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates on the results.

How and Where to Check TS ICET 2022 Results?

The exam authority will publish the entrance exam results online on the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in. The result will be announced in the form of TS ICET 2022 rank card containing the candidate’s passing status, qualifying marks, etc. Candidates will be able to check TS ICET 2022 rank card followed by the easy steps given below.

Go to the official website of CUET – icet.tsche.ac.in. Click on the link that reads ‘TS ICET 2022 Rank Card’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the results’ login page. Now, you need to enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details. Download TS ICET 2022 Results and other details.

TS ICET 2022 Results Manabadi: Date & Time of Releasing Results

TS ICET 2022 Results Manabadi can be released anytime. However, the date and time of releasing TS ICET 2022 results is yet not confirmed. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates on results.

TS ICET 2022 results: Qualifying Marks & Percentage

According to official notification, the qualifying percentage of marks in the entrance exam is required to be 25 per cent. However, there is no minimum qualifying percentage of marks required for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.