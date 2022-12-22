Doubtnut partners with SwiftChat to provide AI-enabled doubt-solving in vernacular languages

Doubt-solving platform Doubtnut has partnered with SwiftChat, Artificial Platform (AI) platform, with the aim to enable students to solve and understand math and science problems in a language of their choice. According to an official release, the Doubtnut bot on SwiftChat would allow students to take a picture of the problem and use machine learning and image recognition to deliver the answers through short videos. SwiftChat aims to make learning more effective by personalising content, data, and information for key stakeholders in education, the release said.

The Doubtnut bot is designed to bridge the gap between tutors and students through easily accessible conversational AI technology and quality content in vernacular languages, the release added.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that the Doubtnut bot is live on the Swiftchat app and is accessible 24*7 to clarify students’ doubts on various subjects such as Maths, Science, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, among others. For classes 11th and 12th, additional subjects include Accounts, Business Studies, and Economics. Additionally, learners of all classes will have access to previous years’ papers, mock tests, and practice papers to prepare well for their exams with the bot, the release said.

The Doubtnut bot on the Swiftchat app will specifically assist students from standard one to 12th, the release noted. Consequently, it will cover the curriculum of CBSE Boards, State Boards such as Uttar Pradesh Board, Bihar Board, Gujarat Board, Rajasthan Board, and entrance exams like IIT-JEE and NEET in both English and Hindi Mediums.

Through this association, students using SwiftChat can also learn new concepts using Doubtnut’s vast video library in vernacular languages, including Hindi, Hinglish, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, and Assamese.

“We believe that by launching the Doubtnut bot on SwiftChat, a large number of underserved students will be able to use our vast video resource library in rural as well as urban settings. Doubtnut had embarked on the bold mission of changing the education paradigm of the nation by providing equal access to quality education to every student living in every city, village, and town, irrespective of their socio-economic conditions. And we are sure this collaboration will help us reach one step closer to our goal,” Tanushree Nagori, co-founder, Doubtnut, said.