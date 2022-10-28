DoT and Delhi Government invite TechXR to present affordable AR/VR smart classroom solutions

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Delhi Government had invited TechXR, a start-up, as a first presenter to showcase innovations and its use case in Education and Skill Development, as per an official statement. According to the statement, the company has presented the world’s most affordable AR-VR solution with a patented 6DoF AR-VR controller (3D Mouse).

Furthermore, the device adds interaction to smartphones and the 3D mouse can convert the existing smart classroom into an AR-VR powered classroom at less than 2% of the cost offered by other solution providers.

In addition, the software development kit and web-based low code AR-VR development engine allows teachers, developers, and students to create immersive XR experiences, it said.

According to Raharaman Telecom Secretary, the start-up has brought down the cost of the interactive device to Rs. 2500, enabling an entire class to learn in 3D. While similar other solutions cost over Rs 3 lakh per device.

With inputs from PTI.

