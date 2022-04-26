Dorjee Khandu College partners with Hindu college for academic expertise

Dorjee Khandu Government College at Tawang along with two other colleges, North Kamrup College, Guwahati and Nar Bahadur Bhandari College at Tadong in Sikkim has partnered with New Delhi-based Hindu College as a part of the scheme Vidya Vistar (V2).

The Vidya Vistar scheme is based on the principle of mutual respect, cooperation and sharing between two academic institutions.

An official communique mentioned that while attending the launch through a virtual mode, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on a virtual mode expressed gratitude to Delhi University and his alma mater Hindu College on behalf of the people of North East and Arunachal Pradesh in particular for accepting to collaborate and partner with the three colleges in the region as mentor.

“The Vidya Vistar initiative of Delhi University will open channels of communication and exchange among academic institutions which has tremendous potential to improve outcomes. The best part is that colleges like the Hindu College will be mentoring colleges in remote areas,” Khandu said.

The chief minister hoped that through this venture, Hindu College’s expertise in the field of sciences, humanities and arts, its resources in the library and several other academic activities, facilities such as participation in workshops and short-term value-added courses will be made available to the three colleges in the northeast. Khandu also suggested that the faculty members of the colleges be provided professional training and exposures to enhance their capabilities through online as well as offline endeavours.

“I call upon the authorities and faculty members of the Dorjee Khandu Government College, to make optimal use of this opportunity so that our students, who are the future of our state and the country, benefit the most and add quality to the pool of human resource of the country,” Khandu added.

With inputs from PTI.

