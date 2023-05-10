Doon Business School teams up with StockGro for practical finance curriculum.

Doon Business School has partnered with StockGro, an experiential learning platform for stock market investment, to provide practical learning to its students. As part of the collaboration, StockGro aims to conduct learning sessions exclusively for Doon Business School students. In addition to theoretical learning, students can now use the StockGro app/web platform for practical equity analysis and stock market investment. The partnership will also offer live internships and PPI opportunities to high-performing students on the StockGro platform. Partner schools’ students will have access to special features and exclusive offers, according to an official release.

“We believe this partnership will help students to gain hands-on experience on the stock market, and we are confident that this will create a win-win situation for both our organizations,” Ajay Lakhotia, founder, CEO, StockGro, said.

Doon Business School and StockGro have officially recognised each other as educational partners, providing practical learning to students in stock market investment. A virtual stock simulation competition will be held every quarter, and teachers will grade students’ performance with marks. The top 5 best-performing students will be awarded certificates of excellence by StockGro. This partnership will benefit students of various courses offered by Doon Business School, such as MBA, BBA, PGDM, BCOM, and MAM, the release mentioned.

“This partnership will allow our students to get real life learning in a school environment and gain exposure to the stock market to learn the practicalities of finance risk-free,”Rajeev Bhardwaj, campus director, Doon Business School, said.