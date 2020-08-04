Don’t be surprised by name and rank! Rahul Modi cracks UPSC Civil Services Exam

The UPSC declared CSE results today.

UPSC CSE Result 2020: The results for Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2019 were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today. While Pradip Singh from Sonipat in Haryana has topped the exam, Delhi Jatin Kishore and Sultanpur’s Pratibha Verma are ranked second and third respectively. However, this year the name of one candidate ranked 420 has caught the attention of netizens. The name of the candidate is Rahul Modi (roll number 6312980), as per the result list announced by UPSC today.

*Source: UPSC website

Several social media users shared memes on the selection of this candidate. However, they also congratulated him for selection in the exam, which is considered one of the toughest in India.

This year’s topper Pradeep Singh was already an IRS officer. The UPSC has selected 829 candidates for civil services this year. Coincidentally, all the top three rank holders — Singh, Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma — are serving officers. News agency PTI quoted Singh as saying, “It is like a dream come true. It is a pleasant surprise for me. I always wanted to be an IAS officer. I would like to work for the deprived sections of society.”

The UPSC has recommended a total of 829 candidates for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other civil services, said an official statement. Of the total qualified candidates, 304 are from General category, 78 from Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 251 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 129 from Scheduled Castes (SC) and 67 from Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, as per the statement. As many as 182 other candidates have been put in the reserve list. The selection of the candidates was made against 927 vacancies reported by the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all candidates who have qualified this year. “Congratulations to all the bright youngsters who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2019. An exciting and satisfying career of public service awaits you. My best wishes,” PM Modi tweeted.