‘Don’t be afraid of ChatGPT, instead harness it’

Speaking of technology and not talking about ChatGPT is impossible. Bhushan Heda, the chief technology officer at Emeritus (the edtech MNC), however, feels that generative AI such as ChatGPT will end up creating more jobs than it can displace. “But only if professionals keep upskilling themselves,” he tells FE’s Vikram Chaudhary. Excerpts:

Should students and young professionals be afraid of ChatGPT and other generative AI technologies?

We cannot escape the impact of generative AI. But instead of being wary, it’s better to harness it to your advantage. These tools will only become better, smarter and faster with time. Some of the smartest people in the world are already using generative AI technologies to become more effective. Remember, technology won’t take away your job, but the person who can use technology better than you definitely can.

But there could be certain jobs that are at risk…

Entry-level creative jobs are definitely at risk. For example, if I have to write a regular 500-word article detailing an event or news that has already happened and there is some material available on the internet (about that event or news), ChatGPT can do it easily, in seconds.But higher-order creative jobs are not at risk. For example, if I ask ChatGPT to write a new film’s plot — and it will do that if I provide basic inputs — the plot it so produces is unlikely to have a ‘soul’. But what it has done, in the process, is made the task of the scriptwriter easy. The basic plot is ready and the writer can now fine-tune it, give it life.

But what kind of jobs are definitely not at risk?

Technology jobs and specialised roles such as cloud engineer/architect, cybersecurity consultant, AI/ML architect, data scientist, and others are not at risk.

So, can ChatGPT give us better-paying jobs?

A few years ago, software took away jobs such as bookkeeping and data entry, as well as basic accounting jobs. But that time, people who learnt software that helps do these tasks easily were able to ready themselves for higher-order and better-paying jobs. The same is with ChatGPT.

