Dominica to have new medical school by 2023, announces PM Roosevelt Skerrit

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that the country plans to open a new medical school, named the American Canadian School of Medicine. According to the official statement, the new medical school would be managed and operated at the campus of Ross University in Picard, Portsmouth, by CSOM Holdings Limited.

As per the statement, the American Canadian School of Medicine will provide a 4-year Medical Degree (MD) and will be operational from September 2023. The statement added that it will be headed by a team of experienced doctors from various universities in the United States of America.

“The school will offer a four-year medical degree designed for students who have already completed a bachelor’s degree. It will be run by an experienced team comprising doctors who have held positions at major universities in the United States, including a former vice president of operations at the Ross University School of Medicine,” Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said.

Further as per the statement, Prime Minister Skerrit urged Dominicans to prepare themselves for the opportunities which the return of a medical school to Portsmouth will create. There will be a demand for additional lab technicians, scrub technicians, nurses, other health care workers, pharmacists and ancillary and support personnel, the statement noted.

To date, the Citizenship by Investment programme has assisted the government in completing the construction of 12 new health and wellness centres, the statement said. The Dominica China Friendship Hospital is also nearing completion and the construction of the new Reginald Armour Hospital in Portsmouth will commence soon, it added.

Meanwhile, education sector is one of the key development pillars which Dominica is focusing on in order to achieve its plans for upliftment. So far, the administration has constructed various schools, colleges and universities, equipped with modern facilities whose mandate is to provide quality education.

