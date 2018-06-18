Does you child suffer from a maths phobia?

A survey by CueMath, the beyond-school mathematics learning programme, has found that children in school tend to face the highest amount of pressure to perform well in maths over any other subject.

A survey by CueMath, the beyond-school mathematics learning programme, has found that children in school tend to face the highest amount of pressure to perform well in maths over any other subject. It found that 89 % parents believe maths is the toughest subject for their kids, yet 81% expressed that their child’s performance in the subject is most important to them. To add to this, 77% parents surveyed believe that maths is not taught well in schools and 75% look at after-school classes as a must.

In addition, 73% parents surveyed believe their child’s aversion to maths has increased over time, a possible sign of the development of maths anxiety in children. “The problem is that mathematics is looked at as just a subject, not a life-skill. Blackboard teaching and rote learning have created unnecessary hurdles—79% parents surveyed said their child shows high interest in solving maths-based activities like puzzles and Rubik’s Cube, a clear indication that an engaging and intuitive way of learning will generate much more interest and curiosity from the child,” said Manan Khurma, CEO & founder, CueMath. He added that maths anxiety stems from a lack of development of strong fundamentals in the subject and can result in the child not just under-performing in school but also developing issues like low self-confidence in the long run.

“To overcome this, early-stage maths-skills development is crucial,” said Khurma. “The recent move by HRD minister Prakash Javadekar to form a committee to tackle ‘maths phobia’ is thoughtful and progressive, and I hope it brings in the necessary change to help children overcome this less-spoken of yet powerful issue.” In fact, the survey found that 68% parents were not even aware of the concept of ‘maths anxiety’, and 67% said they are willing to take corrective measures in case their child is suffering from this condition. The survey, CueMath said, considered a randomised set of over 1,000 parents across key metro cities.