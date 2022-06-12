DoE calls for fee hike proposals from private schools running Delhi govt land

Directorate of Education (DoE) has stated that private schools which runs on government land in Delhi can submit proposals for a fee hike for the 2022-23 academic year. The department has reiterated that the schools cannot hike fees without its prior nod.

According to a circular issued by the DoE, all the pending fee hike proposals submitted by the private unaided recognised schools running on the land allotted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) or other land-owning agencies, for session 2020-2021 have become infructuous. Such schools may submit their fee hike proposals, if any, for the session 2022 23.

The schools can submit their fee-hike proposals for the current academic year between June 12 and June 27, 2022.

The Delhi government has sought fee-hike proposals after a gap of two years. After the lockdown in 2020, the DoE had directed the schools not to collect any fee except the tuition fee and prohibited them from increasing the fees.

“The proposal submitted by the schools shall be scrutinised and examined by the Director of Education through any officer or team authorised on this behalf. All such schools are strictly directed not to increase any fee until the sanction is conveyed to their proposal by the Director of Education. In case no proposal is submitted by the school in response to this order, the school shall not increase its fee for the academic session 2022-23,” the circular further added.

With inputs from PTI.

