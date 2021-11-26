Doctors in distress, call for nationwide strike from Nov 27

The Centre had on Thursday told the Supreme Court to delay the NEET counselling for four weeks.

If the pandemic has taught the world one thing, it is to respect the time and effort of the healthcare staff. Avoiding to see their own families for months and dedicating themselves to helping and treating the patients of Covid-19, one can only applaud and thank them for their hard work. However, there have also been cases where the hard work of these professionals have gone unnoticed. Due to the repeated delays and postponement of National Eligibility Entrance Test postgraduate counselling 2021, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has called for a nationwide strike from Nov 27.

“The already overburdened and exhausted Resident Doctors of the nation fighting at the frontline since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, have been waiting patiently till date for some positive outcome of Supreme Court proceedings in the matter of already delayed NEET-PG 2021 counselling. However, there seems to be no respite to their physical and mental distress, with the next court hearing scheduled on 6th January 2022,” FORDA said in a press release. The association called for all the resident doctors across country to withdraw from Out Patient Department (OPD) services from Nov 27.

The statement further said, “We hereby urge upon the union government and the Supreme Court of India to take note of the grievance of resident doctors and take necessary measures for expediting the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling as well as admission process and to fast-track the court proceedings on an urgent basis.” It also stated that if there is no positive response from the government or the SC, they will be “forced to escalate protests.” “The onus of any such unfortunate situation affecting healthcare services will be on the concerned authorities,” it added.

It is time the government takes note of the doctors’ plight and address the issue. The Centre had on Thursday told the Supreme Court to delay the NEET counselling for four weeks until it decides on a criteria to determine EWS category.