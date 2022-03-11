Docemy to offer free coaching for Ukraine returnee students

Students will have access to questions banks, mock tests, and live sessions to connect directly with the experts.

Medical ed-tech startup Docemy will offer free access to the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) course to medical students from Ukraine. Students can register for the course on the Docemy app. The FMGE program includes 600 video tutorials covering all clinical subjects, comprising slides, quizzes and multiple-choice questions.



According to Docemy co-founder Nishanth B Singh, “Foreign medical graduates are under much pressure academically and financially during these turbulent times. Our team at Docemy of 35 specialists from India’s top medical schools wanted to step up and help in whatever way possible. We believe with the new course dedicated for FMGE students; they can stay connected to learning till the crisis abates,”



Students will have access to questions banks, mock tests, and live sessions to connect directly with the experts. All lecture notes and tutorial aids will be made available in offline mode to help students with poor connectivity such that they can access all study materials at all times. Docemy’s news feed will also allow students to get the latest updates on medical exam schedules.



Based in Kochi, Kerala, Docemy is owned by education technology solutions provider Celebrate Learning Pvt. Ltd. The company was co-founded by two doctors in March 2021 and is led by an extensive list of tutors comprising 30 specialists and super specialists from premier institutions like AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER Chandigarh and other medical institutions across India.

