Docemy launches scholarship programme to strengthen learning among students

Medical education app Docemy has launched scholarship program, wherein the students will be given microscholarships ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 5,000. This will be a rewards program for medical students and has been designed keep them motivated and engaged while pursuing their four and a half year long course.

During the programme, medical students can cover more than 4,500 topics through multiple choice questions (MCQs) by just spending 100 minutes a week. The programme will also include daily and weekly quizzes, that will help students earn extra credit points on the Docemy app.

“Today, learning has taken a bit of a backseat because it’s no longer viewed as a fun activity. MBBS and the postgraduate exams like NEET-PG/NEXT/FMGE that follow are very challenging and our idea is to make learning captivating as well as help students earn pocket money while they learn. Our microscholarships help students buy medical textbooks or enroll for online courses or even buy something nice for themselves,” said Nishanth B Singh, co-founder of Docemy.

Students winning weekly contests are given microscholarships and certificates at the end of each round. Every week Rs. 5000 is rewarded as microscholarship among 10 top scorers along with credit points in the Docemy app.



