Do you want to study abroad? Here is a list of examinations you can take

Do you aspire to study abroad? But confused about what to do in order to pursue your dreams! Thousands of students travel abroad every year to pursue their higher education. Not many know, but you need to go through some very competitive international entrance examinations in order to secure admission in a good college abroad. If you are able to perform good in these exams, then you can win a scholarship and other kinds of support that can help you financially also. Listed below are some of the examinations that candidates can take in order to secure admission in an international university.

TOEFL

TOEFL or the Test of English as a Foreign Language is by the most famous English proficiency test alongside IELTS. It is undertaken to check the English language ability of non-native speakers who wish to pursue admission in English-speaking universities across the world. TOEFL is recognised in over 10,000 varsities and agencies in more than 130 countries that are located across Canada, the United States, UK and Australia. Visit the official website of TOEFL at ets.org/toefl to know more.

IELTS

Apart from TOEFL, IELTS or International English Language Testing System is the second English language proficiency test undertaken by people. This exam is available at more than 1,200 locations worldwide. According to its official website, there are 48 test dates for IELTS in a year. IELTS Academic and IELTS General Training, are the 2 types of IELTS. While the Academic test is taken by people who wish to apply for higher education or professional registration. The General Training test is taken by those who are migrating to English speaking countries for secondary education, work experience or training programs.

GRE

GRE is also known as the Graduate Record Examinations. This test is required for admission to most graduate schools located in the United States. It measures a candidates’ critical thinking, verbal reasoning, analytical writing and quantitative reasoning skills. This is a popular exam for Indian students who aspire to study in the USA or Canada.

SAT

Originally known as the Scholastic Aptitude Test, SAT is a widely popular exam for admission in the US. SAT has four different sections- Writing and Language, Reading, Math (calculator allowed) and Math (no calculator). As a fifth option, candidates can also write an essay (optional). It is conducted 4 times outside the USA for international students. For more information visit- sat.collegeboard.org.