Do you lie frequently? This study will change your mind about the power of truth

University of Chicago

Most people value the moral principle of honesty. At the same time, they frequently avoid being honest with people in their everyday lives. Who hasn’t told a fib or half-truth to get through an awkward social situation or to keep the peace?

New research from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business explores the consequences of honesty in everyday life, and determines that people can often afford to be more honest than they think.

In the paper “You Can Handle the Truth: Mispredicting the Consequences of Honest Communication,” Chicago Booth’s Emma Levine and Carnegie Mellon’s Taya Cohen find that people overestimate the costs of a honest chat. “We think offering critical feedback or opening up about our secrets will be uncomfortable for both us and the people with whom we are talking,” says Levine.

The researchers conclude that honest conversations are far more enjoyable for communicators than they expect them to be, and listeners of honest conversations react less negatively than expected, according to the paper, published in “Journal of Experiment Psychology: General”.