DMK urges Puducherry government to reduce fees for MBBS course in private colleges

The DMK today urged Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to ensure that the private medical colleges in the Union Territory brought down the tuition fees for the MBBS course.

By: | Published: August 2, 2018 8:52 PM
In a press release, DMK convener R Siva claimed that the fees had spiralled several times over the years landing students in utter chaos.

When private players set up colleges here some years ago, the fees charged by them for the MBBS course was very minimum.

However, it had been revised upward.

Siva sought the intervention of the territorial government to bring down the fees for the course.

