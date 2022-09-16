CUET Results 2022: How will DU, Jamia Millia Islamia prepare merit lists? Check marking scheme & other details

CUET Result 2022 Released at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Check Marking Sheme, Admissions Process: With the release of CUET 2022 Results, the race of taking admissions to the reputed colleges of the central universities has started.

According to the CUET Results 2022, It seems that this race might get more challenging as the candidates’ percentile is higher in English than in any other subject. A total of 8, 236 candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile in English this year compared to any other subject, showing the cut-off for B.A. (English) Programme at DU is set to be tough this year.

The National Testing Agency, NTA conducted the exams for Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 in six phases from July 15 to August 30 held in 547 cities within India and 13 cities outside India. The final results for the said exam have been released on the official website at 4 am today, September 16. All those who appeared in any of the six phases of the entrance test can download their scorecards at the official CUET UG website— cuet.samarth.ac.in.

It should be noted that the scores of CUET-UG exam are to be used by several universities across the country for admission to UG programs. The said exam was conducted over a period of 6 weeks with tests in a given subject held on different days. So, a question arises how are we going to compare the performance of different students on a common scale since they have written the test in the same subject but on different days? We need to ensure that the admissions are made based on a CUET UG score that accurately compares the performance of the students.

Also Read| CUET UG 2022 Results available at cuet.samarth.ac.in — Admissions begin! DU merit list, cut-off details here

In this article, we have clubbed all the information about the admission process including the NTA equipercentile method to calculate the marks of candidates, what are Delhi University, and Jamia Milia Islamia University’s preparation for the admission process. Let’s have a look.

NTA equipercentile method

Today, the National Testing Agency, NTA has released the normalizations of marks for CUET-UG. The scores of the candidate in each subject will be calculated using equipercentile method. This is done separately for each subject for which the exam is held in multiple shifts. So that the performance of students can be compared to each other.

In equipercentile method, the percentile for each candidate is calculated using the raw marks of the candidate as compared to the raw marks of others in the same session. This is done for every session across multiple days for the same subject. These percentiles are then equated and converted into normalized marks. For sessions with a smaller number of candidates, these are clubbed with bigger sessions.

Delhi University Admission 2022: Registration windows to close on October 3

The registration process for admission to the undergraduate program at Delhi University is ongoing at Delhi University has started. The facility for registration will be available till 3 October 2022. After this, the university will prepare a merit list and starts allotment of seats around October 9 – 10.

On the other side, the university has launched the common seat allocation portal for CUET undergraduate admission for 2022-23 on September 12. The university has given three weeks to the applicants to register at the portal. The new academic session is expected to begin on November 1. According to DU Vice Chancellor, Professor Yogesh Singh, around 6 lakh students have preferred admission to Delhi university from all over the country.

According to DU Dean, Haneet Gandhi, the university will calculate the scores of candidates by adding four subjects stated under the eligibility criteria for the concerned program.

The university has planned to conduct the admission process in three phases for admission to 79 undergraduate programs across 67 colleges, departments, and centers including 206 combinations for BA (Programmes).

Jamia Milia Islamia University Admission 2022: Check what is university’s preparation for admission

This year, the Jamia Milia Islamia University has adopted the Central University Entrance Test or CUET for just eight undergraduate programs including BA (Hons) programs — Sanskrit, Hindi, French & Francophone Studies, Spanish & Latin American Studies, Economics, History, B.Sc Biotechnology and B.Voc (Solar Energy).

The admission process for the remaining courses has already started. According to university Registrar, Nazim Hussain Jafri told The Indian Express, the university is keen on wrapping up admissions for the eight programs to bring their calendar in sync with others. The university will ask NTA to share the scores of the candidates who opted for JMI for admission. He also added that the academic session for the other UG programs has already started. Hence, the university wishes to start the remaining eight programs soon. We don’t want students to suffer as it was not their fault that the CUET exams got canceled several times. We will soon start the admission process.

Also Read| Universities to use ‘normalised’ CUET scores for preparing merit lists, not percentile: UGC chief

What if there’s a tie between candidates, what would the universities do?

In case, there is a tie between two candidates while calculating their marks. The Delhi University and JMI will follow the schemes given under:-