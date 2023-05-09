l FUTURE OF WORK: Why tech skills are crucial for today’s professionals

By Girish Singhania

Technology is already advancing as we are penning down this piece. The fourth digital revolution has spurred a movement across sectors. Everything ranging from traditional academic institutions, commerce, marketing, health, to even faith, for instance, is beginning to rely on technology to bring in efficient work processes.

Organisations are beginning to employ computing systems to ease data management. By 2030, the current crop of youngsters will have mastered the complexities of data intelligence. Apart from the standard skill-sets, the future will require professionals to stack on tech insights. Along with training oneself in business intelligence, data analytics or working as a certified Java Full Stack developer, there is a compelling need to begin incorporating artificial intelligence and virtual reality across sectors.

Understanding technology is the need of the hour. This especially holds true for those coming from the non-tech professions. Workforce development platforms impart skills that enable professionals to become digitally literate and ensure superlative career growth.

Some essential skills needed to survive in the midst of this tech revolution are as follows:

Social media skills: These skills go beyond scrolling on social apps. Certified courses in social media teach you how to interact with these apps and create a virtual social network for personal and professional gratification. With a few skills, you can develop an entire industry network for yourself and work virtually from anywhere in the world.

Big Data: It’s time to let your skills in mathematics work professionally for you. The use of data systems is taking large database network multinationals by storm. These companies are increasingly employing professionals that disintegrate complex data with a specialisation in SQL that simplifies data management. Learning platforms are constantly creating a complete guide that can help navigate the next phase of your career.

Virtual reality: This skill is underrated today. But virtual reality can be profitably leveraged by HR professionals as they take over the endless hours of training new recruits or replace mundane administrative tasks. A technical partnership with this reality is a good proposition for younger professionals in this field to learn the ropes of how to oversee this automated process.

Artificial intelligence: AI has taken over banking and businesses at this time. JP Morgan Chase has invested $12 billion in AI in banking. A course in banking and business intelligence from reputed learning platforms can open exclusive career growth paths.

As edtech continues to evolve and adapt to in-demand skills for the youth, there are specialised courses designed to tide over the fourth digital revolution. Courses in tech can open up and steer thriving career opportunities for learners.

The writer is CEO, EduBridge, a workforce development platform

