District officials in Jharkhand adopt 187 govt schools to improve standard of education post Covid

In a bid to help improve the standard of education in the institutions post the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, senior officials in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district have “adopted” 187 government-run schools.

According to the official statement, Vijaya Jadav, deputy commissioner, has adopted one middle school each in Patamda, Ghatsila, Dumaria and Baharagora in the district. The adoption has been done as part of the ‘Abua Aasdra’ (Our School) initiative, the statement added.

Others who adopted schools as part of the initiative include Nandkishore Lal, additional district magistrate (Law and Order); Saurabh Sinha, additional deputy commissioner; Dinesh Rajan, district transport officer; and Rohit Kumar, district public relation officer.

The statement added that the objective behind launching ‘Abua Aasdra’ was to achieve quality education in government-run middle schools by implementing welfare schemes, and bring about a constructive change in the learning practices of students.

The officials concerned have also been asked to ensure that students achieve 90% attendance, organise quarterly parent-teacher meetings and undertake necessary infrastructure development, as per the statement.

The deputy commissioner has instructed the officials to make sure that eligible students are covered under various state government schemes like Savitibai Phule Kishori Smridhi Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Vishesh Chhatravritti Yojana, the statement noted.

With inputs from PTI

