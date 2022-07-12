Disprz ropes in Sabari Viswanathan as CTO-in-residence

Enterprise learning and skilling platform Disprz has announced the appointment of Sabari Viswanathan as the new chief technical office (CTO)-in- residence. Viswanathan has been working as the founding shareholder of Disprz and offering expert advice to Disprz since its inception days. This part-time advisory role has now been changed into a full-time role, which will be a value-added advantage to the company and will help Disprz to achieve newer heights.

Viswanathan has studied BTech in Aerospace Engineering from IIT-Madras and Masters in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering from the prestigious University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign in the US.

“Sabari’s deep technology expertise will bring in the right thought-leadership to enable us to create the best-in-class learning experiences for all our users. In addition to helping accelerate the latest technologies, we are confident that his insights will help Disprz touch great heights as a product company,” Subramanian Viswanathan, co-founder and CEO, Disprz said.

Viswanathan’s new role will empower Disprz to achieve a new dimension of success in the future. His depth of knowledge in software development and his experiences over years in corporate world will help Disprz to achieve next level as a SaaS company.

“As a leading skill development platform, Disprz leverages the power of artificial intelligence, cloud, and mobile computing, for its upskilling and learning and development courses. To continue to be the industry leader in enterprise learning and development space, I look forward to integrating new innovations and enhance product features that elevate the learning experience for all the users,” Viswanathan said.

Read also: Schools, colleges in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi to reopen on July 12