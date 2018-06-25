Discovery, Byju’s to hold school quiz

Layered into three rounds—at school level, city level and state level

Discovery Communications India and Byju’s, the learning app, will launch India’s biggest ever integrated school quiz show, called the Discovery School Super League Powered By Byju’s, which transverses across on-ground, digital and television media. It will reach out to more than 12,000 schools across 30 states and Union territories hosting the initial on-ground round, targeting 25 lakh students in the age-group of 8 to 14 years.

Layered into three rounds—at school level, city level and state level—the quiz will culminate into a six-episode TV quiz show, which will premiere on Discovery Channel, Discovery HD World, Discovery Science and Discovery Kids, starting February 2019. The winners of the inaugural edition will earn an all-expense paid trip to the NASA, US.

“We are happy to partner with Byju’s and build a truly integrated 360-degree IP revolving around learning and fun or self-initiated learning. Our aim is to make this quiz as the gold standard in quiz contests across the country,” said Vikram Tanna, V-P, Head of Advertising Sales and Business Head of Regional Clusters, Discovery Communications India. “There is natural affinity between Discovery—a brand synonymous with satisfying the curiosity of inquisitive minds—and Byju’s that makes learning a fun activity. Together, we will be able to engage with school students and create great value for the channel, the partners and the students alike.”

Mrinal Mohit, the chief operating officer of Byju’s, added, “Both the teams have worked closely to create a quiz show that will encourage students to approach learning with a new perspective. Celebrating the importance of life-long learning, this quiz show aims at making learning fun, exciting and engaging.” He added that with 20 million students learning from Byju’s today, “the unprecedented scale of this nationwide project excites us.”