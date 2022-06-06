Directorate of School Education Jammu and Kashmir launches special teacher training programme

The Directorate of School Education of both the Jammu and Kashmir divisions has partnered collaborated with Piramal Foundation (Kaivalya Education Foundation) and Red Pencil Humanitarian Mission to launch the arts-based capacity building and training (ACBT) programme for teachers. “It is a theoretical base derived from the framework of collaborative for academic, social, and emotional learning that emphasises self-awareness, social awareness, relationship skills, self-management and responsible decision-making,” an official said.

According to the officials, the initiative will train 150 teachers, 75 each from Jammu and Kashmir divisions in the first phase. It was launched jointly by the director of School Education, Jammu and Kashmir divisions, Ravi Shankar Sharma and Tasaduq Hussain Mir.

The aim is to improve the overall socio-emotional wellbeing of students, especially the ones who cannot express their concerns and grievances verbally, officials said.

“The ACBT project will be helpful in remote areas such as Poonch, Kishtwar, and Reasi,” Sharma said on the importance of counselling students and how art therapy could equip teachers with skills to ensure the all-around development of children.

Mir noted ACBT will go a long way in helping the budding generation to administer their thoughts so that they can learn in a free and fair environment.

With inputs from PTI.

