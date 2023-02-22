scorecardresearch
Digital university to reduce cost of higher, skill education drastically in India: Pradhan

The Minister claimed that India is setting up a digital university which will bring down the cost of higher and skill education in the country drastically.

Written by FE Education
“We are setting up a digital university which will reduce the cost of higher education and skill education,” Pradhan said.
Multiple entry and exit points are being created in the education system to provide mobility across the general and skill education streams to youth, Dharmendra Pradhan, Education, skill development, entrepreneurship minister, claimed, according to an official statement.

The Minister claimed that India is setting up a digital university which will bring down the cost of higher and skill education in the country drastically. “We are setting up a digital university which will drastically reduce the cost of higher education and skill education and increase accessibility to a wide variety of education and skill programmes,” Pradhan said.

The SCO is a permanent inter-governmental international organisation comprising eight members — China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan — strengthening bilateral relations and regional security, according to the statement.

“We are now creating multiple entry and exit points in the education system which will provide youth the horizontal and vertical mobility across disciplines — general education and skill education,” the minister said.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 10:53 IST