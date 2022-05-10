Digital University Kerala collaborates with UN and WHO on disaster preparedness

The Digital University Kerala (DUK) has partnered with United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and World Health Organization (WHO) to organise a two-week knowledge workshop on ‘Integration of Digital Technologies in Disaster Preparedness’. The workshop is scheduled to take place between May 16 and May 27, 2022.

The collaboration aims to address the lack of understanding and absence of requisite skills that hinder the broad application of digital technologies in combating disasters.

The workshop is part of an ongoing collaboration of Sinnu Susan Thomas, assistant professor, Digital University Kerala and Edilson K. Arruda, lecturer, University of Southampton, UK funded by the British Council’s ‘Going Global Partnerships Exploratory Grant’, a DUK statement said.

The workshop is aimed at creating capacity building for government officials, students and anyone who is interested in the use of modern technologies in disaster management.

According to DUK, Major domains of discussion in the workshop aims to include topics on learning aiding response and recovery, visual perspective of disasters, robots and drones to the rescue, emergency networking through trial and error, disaster management and related challenges among others.

With inputs from PTI.

Read Also: 90+ My Tuition App launches ‘College Connect’, to provide entrepreneurial opportunities for college students