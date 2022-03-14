Digital to physical: First Unacademy store launched

“These stores, with the first one opening in New Delhi, aim to extend the awareness of the platform’s offerings to learners, enabling Unacademy to take one step closer to its vision of democratising high-quality knowledge for all,” the edtech start-up said in a statement.

Unacademy, one of India’s largest learning platforms, has launched Unacademy store—its first experience store in the country. “These stores, with the first one opening in New Delhi, aim to extend the awareness of the platform’s offerings to learners, enabling Unacademy to take one step closer to its vision of democratising high-quality knowledge for all,” the edtech start-up said in a statement.



Unacademy said it designed the store to serve as an offline touchpoint for learners who want to experience and browse through the platform offerings. “The journey which started with a YouTube channel to democratise high-quality knowledge for everyone is taking a new shape with our Unacademy stores,” said Gaurav Munjal, co-founder & CEO, Unacademy Group. “With these stores, we are taking a step forward towards creating a community of like-minded learners. We hope these experiential stores with expert and educator connects, libraries, classrooms and much more will help learners gain significant insights into their chosen career paths.”



Its key features include the experience zone (on-display devices); ‘Connect’ counselling area; in-house library; and select Unacademy stores will also have a functional cafeteria, allowing learners to plan extended schedules at the store.

After Delhi, the start-up plans to establish similar touchpoints across the country starting with Kota, Jaipur and Lucknow.