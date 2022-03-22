Digital skills set to rise by 27.3 million over next year amongst Indian workers, as per AWS report

95% of workers surveyed in India acknowledged that they require more digital skills.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company, has released its report ‘Building Digital Skills for the Changing Workforce’ which revealed that over next year the number of Indian workers needed digital skills for their jobs is set to increase by 27.3 million. The report further stated that 95% of workers surveyed in India acknowledged that they require more digital skills.

The report surveyed 1,012 digitally skilled workers in technology and non-technology roles, and 303 employers in India, with representation from public, private, and nonprofit sectors of different industries. According to the survey, the ability to use cloud-based tools, such as cloud developer tools, as well as online collaboration, accounting, and customer relationship management (CRM) software will be the most in-demand skill required by employers by 2025, followed by technical support and cybersecurity skills.

The findings of the report also highlighted the need for more advanced cloud computing skills, including machine learning and cloud architecture design. These skills are expected to be in high demand in businesses starting from healthcare to agriculture, fintech to media and entertainment.

“Over the course of the pandemic, we have seen organisations of all sizes accelerate their digital transformation plans, driving an increased need for employers and their workers to advance skills training for cloud computing, cybersecurity, and machine learning,” Rahul Sharma, president, Public Sector – Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL), AWS India and South Asia said.

AWS offers more than 500 free digital training courses and partners with higher education institutions, non-profits, workforce development organisations, governments, and employers on a range of digital upskilling programmes to prepare the next generation of professionals for early cloud careers, and to build a diverse pipeline of entry-level talent into the workforce.

