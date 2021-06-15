Digital Language labs help students in increasing command & proficiency over languages; Here’s how

With a fun based learning structure, it offers students an effective solution with a structured academic curriculum to create a two-way environment in the classroom through complete linguistic immersion.

By Kiran Dham,

Languages has been the pulse of communication & have power to connect diverse cultures, bringing people together. Learning languages undoubtedly opens new avenues of opportunities & give you an edge in this competitive era. Communication & connect have become of supreme importance today in creating a successful career. Thus education Institutes & Colleges have started focussing on developing languages as skill among the learners.

The Digital language labs play an important role in empowering and enhancing the language learning process by creating a technology empowered learning environment aided with advanced language content along with premium quality work stations, PCs, headsets etc. This unified solution gives your entire space a modern facelift with its contemporary design and premium built quality. The lab offers result-oriented Language Lab content for English, Sanskrit and Hindi, depending entirely upon the user’s requirement.These labs are a technological aid for learning and have numerous advanced facilities that can help student increase proficiency over a language.

The Relevance of the Digital Language Lab

While technology has been making transformation in current pedagogical methods, the impact it has on language learning is unsurpassed. The amalgamation of language learning and technology has led to inception of a pioneering solution called Digital Language Lab.Digital Language Labs make learning a very different and engaging experience, providing a welcome shift from traditional teaching methods & focusing more on the practical implementation of language concepts.

With a fun based learning structure, it offers students an effective solution with a structured academic curriculum to create a two-way environment in the classroom through complete linguistic immersion. The language labs promote instructor as well as self-paced learning balancing the right amalgamation of traditional & technology providing students with a conducive and focussed learning environment to increase the pace of comprehension and individual learning.

It is designed to motivate and engage students with its audio-visual rich interface and interactive exercises to develop proficiency in a language. The interface has been tailor-made with visually-appealing content and assessments to hold students’ attention and inspire them to learn a second language including Sanskrit, sans obligation.It also offersdiverse learning medium ranging from multimedia content, videos, assessment sheets, exercises and web-assisted materials in the target language. It helps in assessing students’ speech and facilitates students with the advanced tools to access the best resources & references of learning different aspects of languages. The digital lab is designed to assist learners in the acquisition and maintenance of oral and written proficiency. The graphical interface of Labs that includes illustrations, photos, maps, diagrams, charts and simulations not only enhances information retention among students but also, provides them with an in-depth understanding of concepts.

The blended learning approach for the proficiency

The system blends traditional pedagogical methods with technologically equipped, modern resources to enhance essential skill sets in students – communication, creativity, critical thinking, collaboration and problem solving. Further, the language labs ensure a blended learning approach catering to the four skills of Writing, Reading, Listening and Speaking, covering the finer nuances of language learning. The focus is on a communicative approach to teaching a language and situation/contextual learning to improve proficiency.The flexible nature of the language structure in these labs coupled with easy-to-grasp content along with a project-centric approach brings out the best of the learning outcomes for the students.

Technological tools such as PCs, wireless headsets etc. assist the learning process. These tools enable two-way communication between teachers and students as well as make the learning environment more interactive and collaborative&empower them with self-paced learning.

To summarise, the key highlights of the Digital language lab are:

1. Focus on 4 Main Language Skills: Listening, Speaking, Reading, and Writing

2. Combines necessary elements of a digital lab like Premium quality workstation, PCs, Headphones etc together.

3. Rich Language Content in Hindi, English & Sanskrit

4. Holistic Learning Environment to Facilitate Language Learning as skill

5. Pre-loaded Features to assign Homework, Online Examinations, assess progress, parent’s login etc.

6. Intonation Exercises to polish pronunciation.

7. Instantaneous Reports Sharing with Teachers to assess the strength & weakness of students.

8. Interactive Activities to practice the skills.

9. Self-guided, Structured & Progressive Training

Summing Up!

In the 21st century education scenario, it is utmost important to match pace with the present era of technological advancement even in learning. Therefore, Digital Language Labs play a crucial role in developing language proficiency among students by encouraging self-paced learning & assessing students’ progress, eliminating mother tongue influence and building their overall confidence. Digital Language Labs helps students to learn diverse languages in the most effective manner& open up the doorways to opportunities in it’s simplest form.

(The author is CEO, Globus Infocom Ltd. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)