Digital India Internship scheme: Students alert! Here is your chance to earn upto Rs 20,000; know how to apply

Digital India Internship scheme: The Government of India has launched a limited period chance for students to earn up to Rs 20,000 with the Digital India Internship. With this internship, students can secure a first-hand practical work experience under the guidance of a qualified and experienced Supervisor/Mentor. It is a two-month internship that will be offered twice a year. The summer internship during May and June and winter internship during December and January. While the minimum duration of the internship will be of two months, it is extendable up to three months, depending on the performance of the candidate, requirement of the Ministry and time the intern is willing to spend with the ministry.

Here are the details that interested students need to know about the Digital India Internship scheme-

Digital India Internship scheme: How to apply-

Interested Students can apply only for this internship. All they need to do is visit the official portal of NIC for the Internship Scheme at meity.gov.in/schemes. These applications need to be sponsored/forwarded by the Institution where the applicant is currently enrolled in.

Digital India Internship scheme: Eligibility Criteria-

Students who wish to apply should fulfil all the below mentioned criteria in order to apply for the Internship-

(i) Indian students from recognized universities in India who have secured at least 60% marks in the last held degree or certificate examination and:-

(a) pursuing B.Tech/B.E., and are in the 2nd/3rd year of the 10+2+4 pattern of education

OR

(b) pursuing integrated degree course or dual degree (B.E./B.Tech, M.E./M.Tech.) and are in the 4th/5th year of the 10+2+5 pattern of education.

(ii) Possessing minimum qualifications as above shall not guarantee an internship in this Ministry. Candidates having exposure in the area of intended internship with good academic background and having higher qualification, based on need shall be given preference.

Digital India Internship scheme: Remuneration-

A token remuneration of Rs. 10,000/- per month would be paid to an Intern, subject to satisfactory performance, duly certified by his Supervisor/Mentor. The remuneration shall be paid after the completion of internship on submission of Report duly accepted by this Ministry.

In 2015, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India project had said that it will complete over five crore jobs once it is implemented. While addressing students at Shri Ram College of Commerce, Prasad had said, “IT gives employment to about 30 lakh people. Once Digital India becomes reality, we can give jobs to five crore plus people.” This internship is just another step by the government towards PM Modi’s prized project. He has always said that the Digital India is aimed at transforming the country into something better. while talking about the same, PM had said, “‘Digital India’ is an enterprise to transform India on a scale unmatched anywhere in the world and it has the potential to make development truly inclusive.”