Digital coaching revolutionizing the education sector

By Gaurav Goel,

Matching up with the pace of the current times, governed by rapid digitalisation, the educational institutions across all orders have been quick to embrace the robust digital wave. Coaching institutions, now an integral part of the education ecosystem, have also evolved in the current wave. The culmination of pandemic blues, advancement in education technology, and increasing competition in higher education institutions have all contributed to this transformation. Helping students bridge the gap between formal classroom learning and gaining comprehensible conceptual clarity, the coaching institutions, over time, have gained humongous popularity. Today they stand no more as an optional industry but as a parallel structure complementing the formal education sector. In the coming years, the coaching market and its impact are expected to increase further, especially with the advent of advanced digital teaching tools and techniques. According to the research conducted by KPMG India, the online education and coaching industry concerning test preparation in India is rising at a rate of 39 per cent (from 2020 to 2024). The analysis done back in 2017, mentioned in the KPMG report, predicted the test preparation coaching industry to become a Rs 3,825 crore industry by 2021. The data showed a growth rate of 64 per cent from 2016-2021. These numbers speak volumes about the ‘coaching boom’ in the country and how it has revolutionised not only the education industry but also the scope of students’ employability. Coaching institutions, digital coaching, coaching industry, quality education, hybrid learning, New Education Policy 2020.

What added to the ongoing trend of the coaching boom in the country is the hybrid mode of learning. The nation’s premier coaching institutes have been among the first to jump the digital wagon and offer app-based and web-based solutions to add to the accessibility of quality education. With the blend of online and offline coaching services, they are gaining traction for promoting personalised learning allowing students from varied social and economic backgrounds to study and learn at their own pace and comfort. Besides breaking social and economic barriers, with the intervention of digital technology, they are also breaking geographical barriers. Courtesy of the new-age advanced coaching institutions, the students from tier-3 and tier-2 cities can easily compete with those from tier-1 cities hence offering everyone an equal opportunity.

The expansion of software infrastructure and internet accessibility, relatively cheaper data plans and mobile-compatible edtech solutions are among a few factors aiding the coaching industry in creating a level playing field for all the aspirants. It further adds to the fairness of highly competitive entrance and field-specific professional exams.

The digitalisation of the coaching industry has truly revolutionised the education sector. It’s offering of an equitable learning experience propels democratisation of education, which the government has been aiming to achieve with the launch of its New Education Policy 2020. It is also contributing to students’ emotional and mental well-being. The right study techniques, focused curriculum, and structured learning pattern packed with easy access to tutors and subject experts lift the stress and worry off students’ minds. Many educators believe that students perform better under less taxing and pressing environments. Thus the coaching institutes, with their dual option of synchronous and asynchronous classes, add to students’ overall performance. Therefore digital technology in this corresponding education industry has been helping many students not only in getting into their desired institutions but also in building a career in their field of interest.



(The author is Co-Founder and CEO of Toprankers. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)