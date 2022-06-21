DHSE Kerala Plus Two (Class 12th) Result 2022 to be declared today at keralaresults.nic.in, All details here

DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2022: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala is going to declare DHSE Kerala Class 12th results today, i.e. June 21, 2022. All students who are waiting for their Plus Two higher secondary examination results and vocational higher secondary examination results will be able to download them from the official websites – results.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Apart from these websites, students can also access their results on mobile apps, namely, SAPHALAM 2022, iExaMS – Kerala, and PRD Live.

At what time will the results be released?



As per media reports, DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2022 will be available today on the official websites. The link to the results will be activated at 11 AM. Students will be able to download DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2022 using their roll number, date of birth, and all other details on the login page. Merit list, scorecard etc will be available on the official website.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result: How to Download?



1. Students are required to visit the official website of DHSE Kerala.

2. Navigate the link of ‘DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2022’.

3. Enter your details like roll number, registration number, date of birth (DOB), and verification code.

4. DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

The exams for DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th 2022 were conducted from March 30 to April 22, 2022, and the practical exams were held from February 21 to March 15, 2022, amid strict Covid-19 rules.