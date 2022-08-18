DHSE Kerala plus one results 2022 declared: Check first year school-wise scores at keralaresults.nic.in

DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2022: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has declared the Plus One Result 2022 on its website. Candidates who appeared in the DHSE Kerala Plus one 2022 exam can download their results from the official website – keralaresuts.nic.in.

The exams were conducted from 13th June to 30th June 2022 at various exam centres. This year, around 4 Lakh candidates appeared in the exam and results for the same have now been released. The link to the results and school wise results for first year have been activated on the official website –

To download DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2022, the candidates are required to enter their roll number and date of birth at the login button. The procedure of downloading DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2022 is given below. Candidates can download the DHSE result and save it for future reference.

First year Kerala Board results include the details of the candidate, qualifying status and marks secured in each subject. The candidates have been advised to download their results and save it for future reference.

How and Where to download DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2022?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of – https://keralaresults.nic.in/. Click on the notice that reads ‘DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2022’ flashing on the homepage. Enter your details like roll number, date of birth and click on the submit button. To check school wise results, the candidates are required to enter the score card number on the login page. The DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

About DHSE

The Government of Kerala established the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education in 1990. It is considered as a central agency of the State Government seeking to promote all round development in Higher Secondary Education.