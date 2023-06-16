The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala released Kerala Plus One Result 2023 on its official website. Students who appeared in DHSE Kerala first-year examination can now check their results on keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

To check their Kerala +1 Result 2023, the students will be required to enter their Roll Number, school code and date of birth. Students can follow the simple instructions mentioned below to check their Kerala +1 examination scorecard.

Kerala Plus One Result 2023: Steps to check DHSE Kerala +1 results

Visit the official site of DHSE Kerala – dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on Kerala Plus One Result link

Enter the required login details

Click on submit button

Your Kerala Plus One Result will be displayed on the screen

Check the details and download the page for future reference

DHSE Kerala +1 results: Direct Link

Kerala Plus One result 2023 – https://keralaresults.nic.in/dhsefy23rsj31/dhsefy.htm

Kerala Plus One Vocational result 2023 – https://keralaresults.nic.in/nsqffy23pdk8s/nsqf.htm

Kerala Plus One Result 2023: Examination details

This year around 3.5 lakh candidates have registered for Kerala +1 one exam across the state. DHSE Kerala +1 examination was conducted at various exam centres from March 10 to March 30, 2023.

Earlier, DHSE Kerala announced Plus two class 12th Result 2023 on May 25, 2023, for which the overall pass percentage stood at 82.95%.