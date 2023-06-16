The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala released Kerala Plus One Result 2023 on its official website. Students who appeared in DHSE Kerala first-year examination can now check their results on keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.
To check their Kerala +1 Result 2023, the students will be required to enter their Roll Number, school code and date of birth. Students can follow the simple instructions mentioned below to check their Kerala +1 examination scorecard.
Kerala Plus One Result 2023: Steps to check DHSE Kerala +1 results
- Visit the official site of DHSE Kerala – dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on Kerala Plus One Result link
- Enter the required login details
- Click on submit button
- Your Kerala Plus One Result will be displayed on the screen
- Check the details and download the page for future reference
DHSE Kerala +1 results: Direct Link
Kerala Plus One result 2023 – https://keralaresults.nic.in/dhsefy23rsj31/dhsefy.htm
Kerala Plus One Vocational result 2023 – https://keralaresults.nic.in/nsqffy23pdk8s/nsqf.htm
Kerala Plus One Result 2023: Examination details
This year around 3.5 lakh candidates have registered for Kerala +1 one exam across the state. DHSE Kerala +1 examination was conducted at various exam centres from March 10 to March 30, 2023.
Earlier, DHSE Kerala announced Plus two class 12th Result 2023 on May 25, 2023, for which the overall pass percentage stood at 82.95%.