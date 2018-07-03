DHE Odisha +3 merit list released at samsodisha.gov.in, visit official website now

DHE Odisha +3 first merit list released at samsodisha.gov.in.

DHE Odisha +3 merit list: The DHE Odisha +3 First Merit List for this year has been released by the Directorate of Higher Education, Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates can visit the official website now to check the cut off list that includes the list of all the colleges that are participating in the DHE Odisha +3 Admissions 2018. This year, a total of 1,88,960 students are reported to have taken part in the first phase of the admission process. Out of this number, 1,14,331 are from the art background, 19753 from commerce and 54876 from science. Candidates can also visit the Department of Higher Education’s website at dheodisha.gov.in to check the same.

The online application process through a Common Application Form (CAF) for the students of Odisha began on June 12, 2018 and continued till June 26, 2018. While the first merit list has been released today, the second merit list for seat allotment is expected to be out on July 11, 2018. Candidates who have made it to the first list of seat allotment are expected to report at the Colleges of their choice between July 4, to July 7, 2018. The selection for the second phase will take place between July 12 and 13 after the second list is released.

DHE Odisha +3 merit list: How to check list-

Step 1: Visit the official website of DHE Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in, dheodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Now click on the merit list tab

Step 3: Select the required details from the drop down tab

Step 4: Click on ‘Show’

For more details, candidates can contact the officials at 155335/18003456770.