DHE Odisha +3 admission merit list 2018 to be out today at samsodisha.gov.in, dheodisha.gov.in: How to check

DHE Odisha +3 merit list 2018 will be released on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)

DHE Odisha +3 merit list 2018: The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha is set to release the second round selection merit list anytime now on its official websites samsodisha.gov.in and dheodisha.gov.in. The candidates will be able to check the merit list on the above-mentioned websites once they are released. The list will be released after online CAF validation and digitisation of offline Common Application Form (CAF).

This year, a total of 2,12,859 candidates have applied for admission in about 985-degree colleges. The admission of the applicants selected in the second round and slide-up cases and data updation in e-Space will be held from July 12 to July 13. According to the official notification, the classes will start on July 16.

Meanwhile, the colleges have completed the admission of all those who were selected in the first round and admission data updation in their e-space has also been done. In case the selected applicant does not take admission, her/ his name shall be removed from the system for the slide-up process during this session.

DHE Odisha +3 merit list 2018: How to check

1. Go to the official website – samsodisha.gov.in.

2. Click on the merit list icon and College and category wise rank list will be displayed on the screen.

3. Select the college type, district, college, stream and subject and click on show.

4. Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

DHE Odisha also released Plus II or +2 merit list a few weeks back for all those students who had passed their Class 10 or matric examinations. This year, the students applying for admission in different streams were allowed to pick at least five colleges and a maximum of 10 colleges.