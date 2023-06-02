Dharmendra Pradhan unveils UGC (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) regulations, 2023.

Dharmendra Pradhan, union education, skill development, minister has released the University Grants Commission (UGC) (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2023. UGC (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2023, will facilitate creation of many more quality-focused universities deemed to be universities in an objective and transparent manner. The new simplified guidelines will encourage universities to focus on quality and excellence, strengthen the research ecosystem and have a long-term impact in transforming our higher education landscape, Pradhan said.

The Minister complimented the UGC for its timely reform in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The UGC act of 1956 grants the central government the authority to designate any institution, other than a university, as an institution deemed to be a university under Section 2(f). Once designated, such an institution will be considered a university, he said. The UGC Regulations govern various aspects related to the declaration of status (General) and De Novo, the establishment of off-campus centres, minimum eligibility requirements for obtaining the status, governance, and more. The initial set of regulations was introduced in 2010 and subsequently revised in 2016 and 2019, he added.

With the announcement of the NEP 2020 and the aim of streamlining the regulations, the UGC formed an expert committee to assess and update the existing regulations. The draft regulations underwent multiple stages during the finalisation process. The committee considered the guidance provided, public feedback received, and suggestions put forth by the commission. After incorporating these inputs, the final draft regulations were submitted to the ministry of education for approval, according to an official release.

The new Regulations for institutions deemed to be universities have replaced the UGC (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations 2019, aligning with the NEP 2020. The regulations focus on excellence in higher education, research, and social transformation. Eligibility criteria include NAAC ‘A’ grade or NBA accreditation, NIRF ranking, or meeting specific criteria. Institutions managed by multiple sponsors can also apply, as per the release.

The application process is online, and assessment is done virtually by an expert committee. Deemed universities can start new courses with approvals, and certain institutions with unique focuses are exempt from eligibility criteria. Quality monitoring is in place, and non-compliant institutions may face consequences. Fee structure and seat allocation follow statutory body regulations, with provisions for fee concessions and scholarships. The institutions are required to create an academic bank of credits and ensure transparency in their functioning, including maintaining records and making information available to students, the release mentioned.

