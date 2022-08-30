Dharmendra Pradhan to participate in G20 education ministers’ meeting in Bali

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan will participate in the fourth Group of 20 (G20) education working group (EdWG) meeting and education ministers’ meeting in Bali from August 31 to September 1.

According to an official statement, the minister will be share India’s best practices towards building a more resilient, inclusive, equitable and sustainable future through education during the meeting.

“Leaving for Bali tonight to participate in the G20 fourth education working group meeting and education ministers’ meeting from 31 August-1 September. I will share India’s best practices towards building a more resilient, inclusive, equitable and sustainable future through education,” Pradhan said in a tweet.

Further, the statement mentioned that Pradhan will also participate in bilateral meetings with his counterparts from G20 member states and will present the priority themes identified by India for the next G20 EdWG meeting to be held under India’s presidency.

“I will participate in bilateral meetings with my counterparts from G20 member states and also present the priority themes identified by India for the next G20 EdWG Meeting to be held under India’s presidency. Look forward to work collectively for achieving SDG4 goals by 2030,” Pradhan wrote in another tweet.

Furthermore, as per the statement the meeting is convened by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology of the Republic of Indonesia. G20 or Group of Twenty is an intergovernmental forum which comprises of 19 countries and the European Union. It aim is to work to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation, and sustainable development. The forum was established on September 26, 1999 by Group of Seven. Its current chairman is Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia.

