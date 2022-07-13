Dharmendra Pradhan to lay foundation stone of new medical school at IIT- Kanpur

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will lay the foundation stone of Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology and Yadupati Singhania Super Speciality Hospital at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Kanpur campus on July 16, 2022.

According to the institute, this school will consist of a 450+ bedded Yadupati Singhania Super Speciality Hospital, a 50-bedded Centre for Cancer Care and Research, an Academic Block, residential blocks, and multiple centres of excellence (CoE) for R&D in futuristic medicine.

While JK Cements Limited is helping the institute build the hospital, the BM India Pvt Ltd and REC Foundation, respectively, are also helping the institute build academic blocks and residential blocks for the resident doctors.

According to Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, said, “We are extremely delighted that this ambitious project of establishing a Medical School on IIT Kanpur campus has come to a stage where we are laying the Foundation Stone.”

He further added, “The Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology and Yadupati Singhania Super Speciality Hospital are envisaged to provide technological solutions to unmet medical needs in the country, and the application of technology in health care delivery. We are looking forward to hosting the esteemed guests on campus”.

“This indeed is a momentous occasion we are looking forward to. This Medical School aims to train and nurture next-generation medical professionals for the country with a paradigm shift in approach towards medical research and innovation in the country, ” said Professor Subramaniam Ganesh, Deputy Director, IIT Kanpur, who also heads the Task Force for establishing the GSMST.

Among the invitees at the event include donors, advisory board members of the Medical School, Ministry Officials, alumni, city doctors, members of Kanpur City administration, collaborators from other institutes and industries, healthcare officials, among others.