Dharmendra Pradhan launches National Credit Framework draft for public consultation

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has launched the draft of National Credit Framework (NCrF) for public consultation on October 20, 2022.

Present in the event were Annpurna Devi, Education, MoS, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and IT, MoS, Anita Karwal, Secretary, Higher Education, Sanjay Murthy; Secretary, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Atul Kumar Tiwari; Chairman, NCVET; Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi and senior officials of the Education and Skill Development Ministry.

Furthermore, Pradhan emphasised that India needs to have a $5 trillion economy, accomplish the vision of a Vikasit Bharat in the next 25 years and empower 100% of our population and the National Credit Framework will be the most important instrument under NEP.

In addition, the Union education minister added that Jan-bhagidari is a key pillar of Narendra Modi’s governance and NEP 2020 also embodies the spirit of Jan-bhagidari. ‘National Credit Framework is an umbrella framework for skilling, re-skilling, up-skilling, accreditation and evaluation encompassing our people in educational & skilling institutions and workforce,” he said.

“India is adopting technology at an unprecedented pace. We have to bring reforms to incentivise knowledge, skills and experience. Credits for knowledge acquisition, hands-on training, positive social outcomes will be a key step for achieving 100% literacy in the next 2-3 years,” he added.

Further, the minister appealed to all institutions, schools, ITIs, AICTE-affiliated engineering colleges, centrally-funded HEIs, state universities and regulatory authorities/bodies to host the public consultation for National Credit Framework on their website for seeking suggestions from citizens.

