Dharmendra Pradhan meets Australian Minister for Skill and Training, calls for strengthening India-Australia ties

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan met his Australian counterpart Brendan O’Connor in New Delhi today. The two ministers discussed ongoing collaborations between the two countries in the areas of education and skill development, and how these relations can be expanded and deepened further.

Appreciating the way Australia has managed its natural resources like minerals, and built the capacity of its people, Pradhan said that the two countries should explore ways to replicate such processes in India and train the youth for the emerging job roles .

He pointed to areas like agricultural technology, mining, water management, renewable energy and emerging technology like AI and robotics which could be explored extensively.

The minister emphasised that this is the best moment for India-Australia engagement which is already at a historic high. Recalling the signing of the agreement on Mutual Recognition of Qualification between the two countries earlier this year, he called for implementation of the same so that two way mobility of students and skilled persons between the two countries could be facilitated.

Pradhan has also invited Minister O’ Conner for the 7th meeting of Australia-India Education and Skills Council in Gandhinagar in September this year. This meeting will provide an opportunity to give further impetus to collaboration in education and skill development between the two countries.

Minister O’Connor also spoke about deepening the collaboration between the two countries. He said the restoration of student mobility is a priority for his country and they are working to make their visa process more efficient.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India and Australia have witnessed strengthening of ties in recent years. Mutual Recognition of Educational and Skill Qualifications, Deakin University coming to India and ongoing expanding co-operation in skill development have happened recently.