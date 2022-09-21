Dharmendra Pradhan launches SCALE app for skill development in leather sector

Union Minister for education and skill development Dharmendra Pradhan has launched the Skill Certification Assessment for Leather Employees (SCALE) app which aims to provide a one-stop solution for the skilling, learning, assessment, and employment needs of the leather industry. The app was launched at the Central Leather Research Institute (CSIR), Chennai.

According to the official statement, the leather skill sector council developed the android app SCALE to change the way skill development programmes are designed and delivered to the trainees in leather industry. The app allows people from all age groups interested in leather craft to access online live streamed classes from the state-of-the-art studio at its office, the statement added.

While speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said that the leather sector plays a major role in generating large-scale employment in the country with over 44 lakh people currently working. He lauded the role of CSIR-CLRI for playing an important role in the development of this sector with blend of academics and skill development.

Further, Pradhan spoke about the changes in the sector due to advent of digital technologies and environment friendly techniques. He called for a renewed impetus on skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling and drive capacity building. As per the statement Pradhan said that NSDC and CSIR-CLRI will work together to address the skilling needs of this sector and suggested a national level capacity building programme be held at CSIR-CLRI for augmenting the capacities of professionals who work in this sector. He further said that the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, NSDC, CLRI and Leather Sector Skill Council will collaborate to set up Common Facility and Skilling Centre across India, including Chennai.

In addition, Pradhan called upon young professionals in this sector to leverage technology, innovation, entrepreneurship to become job-creators. They must handhold craftsmen to connect them to opportunities available in the digital space including e-commerce, he said.

