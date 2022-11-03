Dharmendra Pradhan launches portal for selection of PM SHRI schools

Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan has launched the portal for the selection of PM SHRI schools.

According to the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) website, PM SHRI school is a centrally sponsored scheme by the government of India. The initiative aims to develop more than 14,500 PM SHRI schools managed by Central government/State/UT Government/local bodies including Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) in which every student feels welcomed and cared for. The scheme further aims to develop safe and stimulating learning environment for students where a wide range of learning experiences are offered.

“The PM Shree schools will nurture students in a way that they become engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020,” DoSEL website read.

Furthermore, the scheme is expected to benefit more than 20 lakh students. It will promote understanding of various dimensions of quality of school education and inform policy, practice and implementation. The learning from these schools will be scaled up to other schools in the country. The scheme is proposed to be implemented over a period of five years with effect from 2022-23 to 2026-27.

