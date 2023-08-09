Dharmendra Pradhan introduces Rs 360 crore initiative for 2.5 lakh candidates in North-East.

An initiative called ‘Transforming Lives, Building Futures: Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in North-East,’ has been launched by Dharmendra Pradhan, minister, education, skill development and Entrepreneurship and G. Kishan Reddy, union minister, culture, tourism and development, North Eastern Region. The main objective of this initiative is to create a robust skill-centric and industry ready ecosystem in the North-Eastern Region (NER), according to an official release.

As a part of the initiative, around 2.5 lakh young individuals from the NER will have the opportunity to engage in industry-specific skill training programmes. This will be facilitated through a diverse range of schemes and efforts, including initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Jan Shikshan Sansthans (JSS).

“We persistently strive to empower the local youth of NER by instilling them with not only employability skills but also a resilient entrepreneurial mindset that seamlessly aligns with the ever-evolving demands of industries. With unwavering dedication, we are shaping a future where NER’s youth are equipped to thrive. The inauguration of these skill-centric initiatives, as part of the special package for the NER, is destined to be a transformative and life-altering endeavour,” Pradhan said.

A significant allocation of Rs 360 crore has been designated by the government to support comprehensive development, foster entrepreneurial abilities and drive the socio-economic advancement of the region. In order to stimulate additional progress, dedicated endeavors are being undertaken to offer vocational education and skill enhancement initiatives that address the need for proficient individuals across diverse sectors such as agriculture, tourism, handicrafts and information technology, as per the release.